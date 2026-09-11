Binghamton University SUNY Sings
Binghamton University SUNY Sings
Students from Binghamton University’s new Musical Theater BFA program present a cabaret evening of classic Broadway songs at the intimate Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. Discover the Broadway stars of tomorrow right here in Johnson City as they sing some of the greatest showtunes of all time.
The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
11
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org