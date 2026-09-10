Steuben County Public Health confirms 10th measles case since Aug. 18

Another Steuben County resident tested positive for measles. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 10 since Aug. 18, when the health department reported its first case.

The unvaccinated resident, who is a contact of a previously reported case, began showing symptoms on Sept. 14, according to a press release.

All confirmed cases in Steuben County are reported in unvaccinated residents.

Steuben County Public Health officials said they are conducting contact tracing to track down any more potential cases.

Multiple upstate counties have confirmed measles cases since August, including one case in Tioga County and five in Otsego County. The people infected in these two counties to date are reported as unvaccinated.

Steuben County officials have not released information about geographical locations, age, exposure numbers or possible hospitalizations, citing privacy reasons.

During a legislature meeting on Aug. 24, county manager Jack Wheeler gave an update on the two first confirmed measles cases.

“There are 38 contacts that are being monitored and are in quarantine as close contacts to the positives as everyone has seen. There are multiple cases throughout Western New York," said Wheeler. "Unsure if they're tied together, but certainly something that all health departments are talking about and watching."

He reported that there was “no concern of public harm” at the time because of “a high percentage of individuals who are fully vaccinated for [Measles, Mumps, Rubella]” in the county.

County officials did not respond to WSKG’s request for further details.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the MMR vaccination rate in Steuben County is 79.1 percent for children who have “received 1 MMR immunization by 2 years of age” as of Jan. 1, 2026.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website on measles says that “vaccine coverage of at least 95% with both doses of measles vaccine prevents outbreaks and protects communities.”

More than 3,000 measles cases have been reported nationwide since the start of 2026, according to a Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health U.S. Measles Tracker.

As the number of reported cases rise, public health officials say residents should check their immunity and get vaccinated, monitor for symptoms for 21 days, and call ahead before seeking medical care.