© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BLACK ROSE PSYCHIC FAIR

BLACK ROSE PSYCHIC FAIR

September 12th ... Alonnie & Anvile with Black Rose Productions will be holding the BLACK ROSE PSYCHIC FAIR.
From 10am-5pm on that Saturday there will be a select group Readers / Healers / Vendors offering a variety of products and services for our guest.
There will also be food and beverages for purchase in the Lodge's bar area or as we call it the SEANCE ROOM "where you can consummicate with more Earthly Spirits".
The event is open to the public and admission is only $5 a person to get in. Readers / Healers / Vendors will be charging their own reasonable amounts for products and services.
We see you in our future so please be sure to stop by on Saturday September 12, 2026 between 10a-5p. Admission at the Door is $5 cash

Owego Elks Lodge
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Black Rose Productions
6072409160
BRP@alonnie.com
www.alonnie.com

Artist Group Info

BRP@alonnie.com
Owego Elks Lodge
223 FRONT ST
Owego, NY, New York 13827
6076871039
prowegoelks@gmail.com
https:\\facebook\OwegoElks