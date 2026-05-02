September 12th ... Alonnie & Anvile with Black Rose Productions will be holding the BLACK ROSE PSYCHIC FAIR.

From 10am-5pm on that Saturday there will be a select group Readers / Healers / Vendors offering a variety of products and services for our guest.

There will also be food and beverages for purchase in the Lodge's bar area or as we call it the SEANCE ROOM "where you can consummicate with more Earthly Spirits".

The event is open to the public and admission is only $5 a person to get in. Readers / Healers / Vendors will be charging their own reasonable amounts for products and services.

We see you in our future so please be sure to stop by on Saturday September 12, 2026 between 10a-5p. Admission at the Door is $5 cash