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Candor Quilt Show

Candor Quilt Show

New Quilters on the Block free annual Quilt Show where we display all the quilts we've made over the last year. We have one beautiful quilt that will be raffled off with the drawing at 4 p.m. on Sunday the 11th. This quilt was a group effort, designed and made with many hands, and exquisitely quilted by Cindy Dunlap from Sew It Is. The proceeds from the raffle stay in the community and are generally distributed between the Ambulance Squad and the Candor Resource Center(Food Pantry). Tickets for the raffle quilt are $1 each or $5/6 and can be purchased at the show or from guild members. There are also several items available in a silent auction, but for the most part the quilts are just displayed for your enjoyment. Sunday hours for the show are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Candor Ambulance Garage
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

New Quilters on the Block

Artist Group Info

cd.blake325@gmail.com
Candor Ambulance Garage
58 Main St.
Candor, New York 13743