Carrying Love Forward: Understanding Grief, Loss, & Healing

When we experience loss, grief can affect our thoughts, emotions, relationships, and everyday lives. Understanding grief can help us feel less alone—and better equipped to care for ourselves and support others.

Join CareFirstNY Grief Support Coordinator Ric Miller, LMSW, CGP, CCTP, for a conversation about grief, loss, and healing. Together, we’ll explore what grief can look like, different types of loss, what to anticipate as you navigate your grief journey, healthy ways to cope, and how to support someone who is grieving. The presentation will be followed by an open floor for questions and discussion.

This free 90-minute session is open to all, with registration required.