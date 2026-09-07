Ceili Rain is a Celtic pop-rock group that has been together for 30 years. Leader/singer/songwriter Bob

Halligan Jr has written over a thousand songs, 200 of which have been recorded and released

internationally, with sales of over 30 million units and 10 Gold or Platinum records. Among the artists

who have covered his songs are Cher, KISS, Judas Priest, Michael Bolton, Kathy Mattea, and Blue Oyster

Cult. Ceili Rain has played some of the top venues in the country including Reliant Stadium, The RCA

Dome and The Georgia Dome. They have played many key festivals from Kingdom Bound to Creation

Fest to World Youth Day. They have been invited to perform at numerous Celtic and community events

from the Slainte Festival to the Bethlehem Musikfest, and Irish fests in Syracuse NY, Cheyenne, WY and

many more. They have played at major conferences including NCYC and Youth Specialties and have even

performed for major corporations like Nextel. International travels have taken them to multiple

countries including Canada, Belgium, Italy, Germany, England, Ireland and others. The Ceili Rain Trio

consists of drummer/vocalist Bill Bleistine, fiddler Joe Davoli, and keyboardist/lead vocalist Bob Halligan

Jr. Billboard Magazine says: “These guys deserve to be heard by the entire world. Their potential is

limitless because they have an appeal that knows no boundaries. Ceili Rain music makes your feet

want to dance and your soul soar!"