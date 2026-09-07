Ceili Rain
Ceili Rain
Ceili Rain is a Celtic pop-rock group that has been together for 30 years. Leader/singer/songwriter Bob
Halligan Jr has written over a thousand songs, 200 of which have been recorded and released
internationally, with sales of over 30 million units and 10 Gold or Platinum records. Among the artists
who have covered his songs are Cher, KISS, Judas Priest, Michael Bolton, Kathy Mattea, and Blue Oyster
Cult. Ceili Rain has played some of the top venues in the country including Reliant Stadium, The RCA
Dome and The Georgia Dome. They have played many key festivals from Kingdom Bound to Creation
Fest to World Youth Day. They have been invited to perform at numerous Celtic and community events
from the Slainte Festival to the Bethlehem Musikfest, and Irish fests in Syracuse NY, Cheyenne, WY and
many more. They have played at major conferences including NCYC and Youth Specialties and have even
performed for major corporations like Nextel. International travels have taken them to multiple
countries including Canada, Belgium, Italy, Germany, England, Ireland and others. The Ceili Rain Trio
consists of drummer/vocalist Bill Bleistine, fiddler Joe Davoli, and keyboardist/lead vocalist Bob Halligan
Jr. Billboard Magazine says: “These guys deserve to be heard by the entire world. Their potential is
limitless because they have an appeal that knows no boundaries. Ceili Rain music makes your feet
want to dance and your soul soar!"