© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chivalrous Crickets

Chivalrous Crickets

Hailed for their versatility and depth of presentation, the Crickets play music of the Celtic diaspora, with focuses on historical repertoire of Scotland and England, and Gaelic and Irish language song, as well as Appalachian ballads.
With diverse backgrounds in folk, Classical, Medieval, and pop music, the Crickets’ skills weave masterfully in a unique and captivating palette. They appear in venues around the country from folk festivals to concert halls, schooners to classrooms, collaborating with nationally recognized education initiatives, museums, orchestras, music camps, nature preserves, PBS, and more to help audiences of all ages experience Celtic folklore, music and dance.

6 On The Square
$25 pre-show
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

6 On The Square
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org

Artist Group Info

info@6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette Park
Oxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org