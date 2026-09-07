Chivalrous Crickets
Chivalrous Crickets
Hailed for their versatility and depth of presentation, the Crickets play music of the Celtic diaspora, with focuses on historical repertoire of Scotland and England, and Gaelic and Irish language song, as well as Appalachian ballads.
With diverse backgrounds in folk, Classical, Medieval, and pop music, the Crickets’ skills weave masterfully in a unique and captivating palette. They appear in venues around the country from folk festivals to concert halls, schooners to classrooms, collaborating with nationally recognized education initiatives, museums, orchestras, music camps, nature preserves, PBS, and more to help audiences of all ages experience Celtic folklore, music and dance.
6 On The Square
$25 pre-show
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
6 On The Square
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
Artist Group Info
info@6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette ParkOxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org