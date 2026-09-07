Chivalrous Crickets

Hailed for their versatility and depth of presentation, the Crickets play music of the Celtic diaspora, with focuses on historical repertoire of Scotland and England, and Gaelic and Irish language song, as well as Appalachian ballads.

With diverse backgrounds in folk, Classical, Medieval, and pop music, the Crickets’ skills weave masterfully in a unique and captivating palette. They appear in venues around the country from folk festivals to concert halls, schooners to classrooms, collaborating with nationally recognized education initiatives, museums, orchestras, music camps, nature preserves, PBS, and more to help audiences of all ages experience Celtic folklore, music and dance.

