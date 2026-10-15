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Christmas with the Celts

Christmas with the Celts

Celebrate the season with Christmas with The Celts at the historic State Theatre of Ithaca! Inspired by the popular PBS special, this festive production blends timeless Irish Christmas carols and contemporary holiday favorites with spirited Irish dancing, warm humor, and Celtic instrumentation.

Featuring rich vocal harmonies and the sounds of fiddle, Irish pipes, whistles, banjo, and more, The Celts bring fresh energy to cherished seasonal music. From lively tunes that invite audiences to clap along to heartfelt Christmas ballads, the show offers a joyful holiday experience for all generations.

Gather your friends and family for an evening of music, dance, and Christmas cheer in downtown Ithaca. Visit the ticketing page for current pricing and availability.

State Theatre of Ithaca
Prices vary by seating selection; see ticket link for details.
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OYD Live
https://oydlive.com/
State Theatre of Ithaca
105 West State Street/Martin Luther King Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-8283
info@stateofithaca.org
https://stateofithaca.org/events/