Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT!
Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT!
🔥 FRIGHT Returns to Elmira! 🔥
🎸 Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT! 🎸
Calling all rockers, rebels, and renegades!
📍 Alive After 5
255 W. Water St., Elmira, NY
📅 June 12
🕖 7:00 PM
FRIGHT brings a night of classic rock thunder with rocking renditions of:
⚡ The Rolling Stones
⚡ Alice Cooper
⚡ Blue Öyster Cult
Feel the power of legendary riffs, timeless anthems, and the rebel spirit that defined generations of rock and roll. Whether you're a lifelong rocker or a weekend renegade, this is your invitation to turn it up and let loose.
🔥For the rebels, the renegades, and everyone who still believes rock and roll was meant to be played loud." 🎸🔥🤘
Alive After 5
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Elmira Downtown Development
607-734-0341
Info@elmiradowntown.com
Artist Group Info
Fright
smokeandmirrorstoned@gmail.com
Alive After 5
255 W Water StElmira, New York 14901
6073335378