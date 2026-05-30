© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT!

Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT!

🔥 FRIGHT Returns to Elmira! 🔥

🎸 Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT! 🎸

Calling all rockers, rebels, and renegades!

📍 Alive After 5
255 W. Water St., Elmira, NY
📅 June 12
🕖 7:00 PM

FRIGHT brings a night of classic rock thunder with rocking renditions of:

⚡ The Rolling Stones
⚡ Alice Cooper
⚡ Blue Öyster Cult

Feel the power of legendary riffs, timeless anthems, and the rebel spirit that defined generations of rock and roll. Whether you're a lifelong rocker or a weekend renegade, this is your invitation to turn it up and let loose.

🔥For the rebels, the renegades, and everyone who still believes rock and roll was meant to be played loud." 🎸🔥🤘

Alive After 5
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Elmira Downtown Development
607-734-0341
Info@elmiradowntown.com
https://elmiradowntown.com/

Artist Group Info

Fright
smokeandmirrorstoned@gmail.com
Alive After 5
255 W Water St
Elmira, New York 14901
6073335378
https://www.elmiradowntown.com/alive-after-five