🔥 FRIGHT Returns to Elmira! 🔥

🎸 Cities on Flame Friday Night with FRIGHT! 🎸

Calling all rockers, rebels, and renegades!

📍 Alive After 5

255 W. Water St., Elmira, NY

📅 June 12

🕖 7:00 PM

FRIGHT brings a night of classic rock thunder with rocking renditions of:

⚡ The Rolling Stones

⚡ Alice Cooper

⚡ Blue Öyster Cult

Feel the power of legendary riffs, timeless anthems, and the rebel spirit that defined generations of rock and roll. Whether you're a lifelong rocker or a weekend renegade, this is your invitation to turn it up and let loose.

🔥For the rebels, the renegades, and everyone who still believes rock and roll was meant to be played loud." 🎸🔥🤘