On Saturday, December 12, from 7-9 p.m., the Cortland Coffeehouse PLUS is pleased to present singer-songwriter COLLEEN KATTAU at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 3 Church Street in Cortland. This special program will be a Solstice Sing: Celebrate the return of the light and the magic of the season. Colleen has collected an out-of-the-ordinary repertoire of novel, ancient, adapted, and original pieces to honor the old and ring in the new. Be prepared to sing along!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10 – 20. Refreshments available for purchase, as well as a wide array of books in our ongoing book sale. Please use Elm Street entrance.

Colleen Kattau is a bilingual performer with a voice that soothes and haunts with its range and clarity. Her music celebrates the working folk of this country, sings down militarism, and “sings clear” for renewable energy. She is the recent winner of a songwriting award for her anthem I Will Rise.

