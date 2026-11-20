The Binghamton Housing Authority has authorized an independent investigation into its management and labor practices. The Binghamton City Council requested the investigation after hearing complaints from tenants and employees.

The housing authority and the city council have been in dispute for over a year. In October , the housing authority board was notified that the city council would not vote on a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) plan request.

Council members said the board had to commit to an outside investigation of management and labor issues first.

The city council approved the PILOT at its meeting on Wednesday.

The PILOT is for the renovation of the Saratoga Terrace housing complex, which was built in the 1950s and has over 160 units. Other complexes managed by the housing authority have already been renovated.

The council said an independent investigation should look into accusations that include violations of New York labor laws, public housing laws and Open Meetings Law.

Council members said constituents who are tenants of the public housing authority started reaching out to them last year with complaints about several problems including various maintenance issues and rent increase procedures.

They told council members the housing authority was not responding to their requests for help.

This summer, employees of the housing authority started the process to join the local Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) union. The mayor and the city council expressed public support for unionization efforts.

Details about when the investigation will begin were not immediately available.