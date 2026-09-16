Conklin Presbyterian Church Harvest Festival
Conklin Presbyterian Church Harvest Festival
Conklin Presbyterian Church Harvest and Rummage Sale on 10/1 - 10/3 from 10 AM - 3 PM and 10/4 from 1 PM - 3 PM. Enjoy our Cafe, Basket Raffle and Bake Sale on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 AM - 3 PM.
Conklin Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Conklin Presbyterian Church
(607) 775-0365
conklinpres@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Conklinpres@gmail.com
Conklin Presbyterian Church
1175 Conklin RoadConklin, New York 13748
(607) 775-0365
conklinpres@gmail.com