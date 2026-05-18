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Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Caroga Arts Ensemble: Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Caroga Arts Ensemble: Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

Saxophonist Eddie Barbash and KASA Quartet from the Caroga Arts Ensemble unite to breathe new life into the timeless tradition of jazz with strings. The joyous improvisation and swing of Eddie's jazz quartet combined with KASA’s lush sound brings the best of both worlds: an octet that will make you shout with joy or bring you to tears. From soulful American roots music to the vibrant rhythms of Mexico, France, and Brazil, this program highlights the works of iconic composers such as Duke Ellington, Claude Debussy, and Roy Orbison, all united by a simple shared theme of timeless melody.

Fenimore Farm and Country Village
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Cooperstown Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
5775 NY-80
Cooperstown, New York 13326