Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Widely regarded as the defining bluegrass fiddler of his generation, Michael Cleveland is a Grammy winner, twelve-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the NEA’s National Heritage Fellowship, our nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts. He brings his powerhouse band Flamekeeper to Cooperstown for a night of blazing, deeply rooted bluegrass.
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
5775 NY-80Cooperstown, New York 13326