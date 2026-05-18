Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | The Sebastians: Over The Alps
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | The Sebastians: Over The Alps
Early music ensemble The Sebastians charts a musical journey across the Alps, tracing the Italian virtuosic style through Castello, Corelli, and Vivaldi, then following its influence north into the German and Austrian masters: Biber, Froberger, Handel, and Bach.
Christ Church Cooperstown
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
Artist Group Info
The Sebastians
Christ Church Cooperstown
46 River StreetCooperstown, New York 13326
parishadmin@christchurchcooperstown.org