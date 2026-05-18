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Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | The Westerlies: Paradise

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | The Westerlies: Paradise

Grammy-nominated brass quartet The Westerlies has forged a sound that defies category with an organic blend of jazz, classical, new improvised music, and Americana that is entirely their own. In Paradise, they draw on the rich tradition of American hymns and folk music, presenting kaleidoscopic arrangements of traditional songs alongside new compositions inspired by the same spirit.

Fenimore Farm and Country Village
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/

Artist Group Info

The Westerlies
https://www.westerliesmusic.com/
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
5775 NY-80
Cooperstown, New York 13326
https://www.fenimorefarm.org/