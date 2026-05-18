Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Windsync: Reverberations
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Windsync: Reverberations
Prolific wind quintet WindSync performs Boulanger alongside works by two of her students, Carter and Glass, before closing out the evening with Mozart’s captivating Serenade in C minor. Bassoonist Kara LaMoure’s imaginative arrangements round out an evening of dazzling chamber music.
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
Artist Group Info
Windsync
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
5775 NY-80Cooperstown, New York 13326