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Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Windsync: Reverberations

© 2024 Philip Greenberg 917 804 8385 philipgreenberg1@gmail.com WindSync WindSync is a vibrant chamber music quintet made up of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, and bassoon. Their classical performances offer a fresh perspective and create super fans for wind instruments. WindSync is Noah Kay, Oboe; Anni Hochhalter, Horn; Graeme Steele Johnson, Clarinet; Kara LaMoure, Bassoon; Garrett Hudson, Flute ©2024 Philip Greenberg 917 804 8385 philipgreenberg1@gmail.com Possession of images does not always give permission for use. Always Check with Photographer before any intended usage. WRITTEN PERMISSION FOR USAGE may be REQUIRED in some cases .

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Windsync: Reverberations

Prolific wind quintet WindSync performs Boulanger alongside works by two of her students, Carter and Glass, before closing out the evening with Mozart’s captivating Serenade in C minor. Bassoonist Kara LaMoure’s imaginative arrangements round out an evening of dazzling chamber music.

Fenimore Farm and Country Village
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/

Artist Group Info

Windsync
https://www.windsync.org/
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
5775 NY-80
Cooperstown, New York 13326