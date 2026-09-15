enJOY Jazz with Tony Kadleck & Friends
enJOY Jazz with Tony Kadleck & Friends
enJOY Jazz with Tony Kadleck & Friends! Our enJOY Jazz series, in collaboration with the Jazz Fund, is a monthly concert series on Mondays featuring exciting jazz groups brought in from across the state and beyond!
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org