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enJOY Jazz with Tony Kadleck & Friends

enJOY Jazz with Tony Kadleck & Friends

enJOY Jazz with Tony Kadleck & Friends! Our enJOY Jazz series, in collaboration with the Jazz Fund, is a monthly concert series on Mondays featuring exciting jazz groups brought in from across the state and beyond!

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org