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Events Grand Celebration of The Tompkins Treasure Hunt

Events Grand Celebration of The Tompkins Treasure Hunt

First Friday celebration to honor the winner, award challenge coins to all finishers, and toast an incredible hunt. Join us to mark 250 years of history with a promise to preserve and educate for the next 250 to come.

WHO: The Treasure Hunt Winning Team and Every Participant

WHAT: One last party to swap notes, congratulate the finishers, and interrogate the winners. Join us for a toast at 6:30 PM and words from the Winner. Each Registered Team that has completed the hunt may also claim up to seven limited edition Challenge Coins.

WHERE: The History Center in Tompkins County Exhibit Hall, 110 N Tioga St, Ithaca, New York, 14850

WHEN: Friday, October 2, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM

FIND MORE ABOUT THE TOMPKINS TREASURE HUNT: TompkinsTreasure.com

The History Center in Tompkins County
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The History Center in Tompkins County
6072738284
community@thehistorycenter.net
http://thehistorycenter.net
The History Center in Tompkins County
110 N Tioga st
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072738284
community@thehistorycenter.net