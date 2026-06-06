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EZ Listening

EZ Listening

Tuesday June 9th the stars are right and EZ Listening returns to K-House to shock and delight you and have we got a doozy planned for this one! Local ear magicians Thurbs once again bless the EZ stage! EZ newcomer Jeremy Bussmann will thrill you with his multi-instrumental noise. Lastly, Norm Scott will be performing a cassette set of truly biblical proportions! Mark your calendars now and set your expectations to fun! You will want to bring your friends and family to this one! We kick things off at 7 pm with a vinyl deep listening session. Performances start at 8! Who knows, there might even be a jam at the end! $10 no one turned away due to lack of funds! See you there!

K-House
$10 pay what you can
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The ElectroZone
6073790105
ithacaelectrozone@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/theelectrozone/
K-House
121 West State Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-339-8981
khousekaraoke@gmail.com
https://www.khousekaraoke.com/