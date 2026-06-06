Tuesday June 9th the stars are right and EZ Listening returns to K-House to shock and delight you and have we got a doozy planned for this one! Local ear magicians Thurbs once again bless the EZ stage! EZ newcomer Jeremy Bussmann will thrill you with his multi-instrumental noise. Lastly, Norm Scott will be performing a cassette set of truly biblical proportions! Mark your calendars now and set your expectations to fun! You will want to bring your friends and family to this one! We kick things off at 7 pm with a vinyl deep listening session. Performances start at 8! Who knows, there might even be a jam at the end! $10 no one turned away due to lack of funds! See you there!