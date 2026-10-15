Felting for Sweater Repair

Do your woven wool sweaters have holes in them? Minor holes, if not addressed, can unravel larger portions of the garment. Wool can be mended in a number of ways, through patching, re-weaving, and felting. Felting is the easiest method and requires the least amount of skill or practice. Learn how to use felting as a visible mending option for fixing your sweaters! Please note that this workshop does include use of water and soap, dress accordingly.

Please bring 2-3 items from your own closet for repair. Please note that felting ONLY WORKS on woven wool. It will not be as effective on knitted or crocheted pieces, and does not work as well on acrylic textiles. Blended wool sweaters should also work well.

Accessibility Notes: Open to ages 14-114. Presented in English. ADA accessible room. Requires manual dexterity, and ability to sit for 1 1/2 hours.

This program is possible with funding from the Neighborhood Mini Grant from Sustainable Finger Lakes.

