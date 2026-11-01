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Free Live Intro Class: Using AI to Build a Business (Online, Zoom)

Free Live Intro Class: Using AI to Build a Business (Online, Zoom)

Free live intro class: Using AI to Build a Business, online via Zoom. Two sessions each day: 4:00–4:40 PM ET and 7:00–7:40 PM ET, Fri/Sat starting Nov 13–14, 2026. Register at steadfastiq.com. Questions: Cory Sadler (859) 466-0813.

VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom
04:00 PM - 04:40 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SteadfastIQ
859-466-0813
hello@steadfastiq.com
https://steadfastiq.com
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom