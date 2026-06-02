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Glass Arts Society 'Sparkle To Go' Jewelry Trunk Show

Glass Arts Society 'Sparkle To Go' Jewelry Trunk Show

The Sparkle to Go Jewelry Trunk Show at the Nassar Corning Civic Center Ice Rink at 8 Civic Center Plaza Corning, NY 14830 is open to the public with no entry fee on Friday June 5 from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy shopping at a boutique of handmade glass jewelry. Support artists, find a new statement piece, and add it to your collection.

Corning Civic Rink
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Glass Arts Society
https://www.glassart.org/corning-2026/
Corning Civic Rink
8 Civic Center Plaza Corning
Corning, New York 14830