Glimmerglass Film Days: The Bend in the River

The Bend in the River (Robb Moss, 2025) chronicles five close friends over nearly 50 years, beginning with a 1978 clothing-optional rafting trip through the Grand Canyon. The friends reunite in 2003 in middle age, and again in 2025 as they are in their 70s, inviting candid reflections on what it means to live and grow old. Director Robb Moss will participate in a Q&A after the film.

Film festival with 28 film screenings, filmmaker talks, art, book tie-ins, and trivia, held in multiple Cooperstown, NY locations including the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Fenimore Art Museum, and the Fenimore Farm & Country Village. Most films are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Parties and other events range from $15-$50 when purchased in advance. Also includes two free films and free events like trivia and guided walks. Film Days is a program of Otsego 2000. www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org 607/547-8881.