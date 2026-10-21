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Glimmerglass Film Days: Time and Water

Glimmerglass Film Days: Time and Water

Time and Water (Sara Dosa, 2026) From the director of Fire of Love, the film features an Icelandic poet and sci fi writer Andri Snær Magnason's quest to preserve vanishing glaciers, departed grandparents, family memories, transforming loss into a time capsule.

Film festival with 28 film screenings, filmmaker talks, art, book tie-ins, and trivia, held in multiple Cooperstown, NY locations including the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Fenimore Art Museum, and the Fenimore Farm & Country Village. Most films are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Parties and other events range from $15-$50 when purchased in advance. Also includes two free films and free events like trivia and guided walks. Film Days is a program of Otsego 2000. www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org 607/547-8881.

National Baseball Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater
$8-10
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Otsego 2000
6075478881
admin@otsego2000.org
https://www.otsego2000.org/events/
National Baseball Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater