Glimmerglass Film Days: Whispers in the Woods

Whispers in the Woods (Vincent Munier, 2026), celebrated wildlife photographer Vincent Munier, with his father and his young son, explores the mountain forests in eastern France and their shared fascination for wildlife.

Film festival with 28 film screenings, filmmaker talks, art, book tie-ins, and trivia, held in multiple Cooperstown, NY locations including the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Fenimore Art Museum, and the Fenimore Farm & Country Village. Most films are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Parties and other events range from $15-$50 when purchased in advance. Also includes two free films and free events like trivia and guided walks. Film Days is a program of Otsego 2000. www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org 607/547-8881.