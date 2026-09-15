IMAGINE: Raza Rumi, Austin Bunn & Emily Jackson CONVERSATION

Imagine! Raza Rumi, Austin Bunn, and Emily Jackson in conversation

Friday, October 2, 5:00 p.m. (doors), 5:30 p.m. (program)

Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca

FREE and open to the public – presented by Ithaca City of Asylum

https://ithacacityofasylum.org/

Twenty-five years ago, a group of local writers declared Ithaca a place where persecuted writers and artists could safely speak their minds and exercise their imaginations. Since then, Ithaca City of Asylum has welcomed creative and courageous individuals from China, Iran, Swaziland, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nicaragua, and Russia for two-year residencies.

Celebrate this 25th anniversary year with IMAGINE!, a series of dialogues on the power of imagination as a public good. Each invites a former program participant and local residents working creatively in other fields to share their perspectives on making art, exercising rights, and imagining a better world for all.

October’s First Friday panel features journalist and memoirist Raza Rumi, writer and filmmaker Austin Bunn, and the Kitchen Theatre Company‘s producing artistic director Emily Jackson. Jonathan Miller will moderate.

The lobby bar opens at 5 and the program begins at 5:30. Admission is free and open to the public but donations will be gladly accepted.

