John Gorka AT THE NIGHT EAGLE

John Gorka is perhaps the quintessential iconic singer-songwriter of the 80s and 90s folk scene. Hailing from New Jersey, but forged in the Greenwich Village Fast Folk scene, John Gorka honed his craft and persona into an unmistakable image. The shy, wry, insightful, and yes, sensitive singer-songwriter has been copied and parodied. But the old coat he wove still fits, and still suits him well. The old songs ring as true as they ever did, and the new ones are just as good.

Concerning his new album project, “unentitled,” Gorka has commented: “Writing songs is my way of trying to make some sense of the world. In terms of the songs on the record, we need to work for hope and we need others to realize that hope. Justice does seem to hesitate, but even kings are laid low, bison can return to prairies, and aging cowboys can fall in love. I think there is hope for us all, but these are not easy times. It is my desire that some of these songs will make you feel that you aren’t the only one going through a rough patch, and if you fight for them, that there are better days ahead!”

Many well-known artists have recorded and/or performed John Gorka songs, including Mary Chapin Carpenter, Nanci Griffith, Mary Black and Maura O'Connell. John has graced the stage of Austin City Limits, Mountain Stage, etown and has appeared on CNN. His song "Where No Monuments Stand" was featured in the documentary Every War Has Two Losers, about activist and Oregon Poet Laureate William Stafford (1914-1993).