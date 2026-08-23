John Gorka at the NIght Eagle Cafe September 11 at 7:30 PM

John Gorka is perhaps the quintessential iconic singer-songwriter of the 80s and 90s folk scene. Hailing from New Jersey, but forged in the Greenwich Village Fast Folk scene, John Gorka honed his craft and persona into an unmistakable image. The shy, wry, insightful, and yes, sensitive singer-songwriter has been copied and parodied. But the old coat he wove still fits, and still suits him well. The old songs ring as true as they ever did, and the new ones are just as good.

Concerning his new album project, “unentitled,” Gorka has commented: “Writing songs is my way of trying to make some sense of the world. In terms of the songs on the record, we need to work for hope and we need others to realize that hope. Justice does seem to hesitate, but even kings are laid low, bison can return to prairies, and aging cowboys can fall in love. I think there is hope for us all, but these are not easy times. It is my desire that some of these songs will make you feel that you aren’t the only one going through a rough patch, and if you fight for them, that there are better days ahead!”

Many well-known artists have recorded and/or performed John Gorka songs, including Mary Chapin Carpenter, Nanci Griffith, Mary Black and Maura O'Connell. John has graced the stage of Austin City Limits, Mountain Stage, etown and has appeared on CNN. His song "Where No Monuments Stand" was featured in the documentary Every War Has Two Losers, about activist and Oregon Poet Laureate William Stafford (1914-1993).

John has performed at the Night Eagle Cafe many times over the years and we look forward to welcoming him to the "new" Night Eagle.

”Gorka is widely heralded for the sophisticated intelligence and provocative originality of his songs” – The Boston Globe

“He weaves wry, slice of life observations…” – Associated Press

“Listening to John Gorka sing, one can get goose bumps all over. There are many reasons: fresh lyrics, a stunning emotional baritone, and his twisted humor.” – New York Times

DATE/TIME: Friday, September 11, 2026; Music at 7:30 pm; Doors open 7:00 pm

TICKETS: $25 in advance; $30 at door day of show

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-gorka-tickets-1830967616429

LOCATION: Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, NY 13073

PHOTOS: (Attached)

NEW SONGS: “Welcome Home” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBxmNr8Y1Oo&list=RDVBxmNr8Y1Oo&start_radio=1

“Hold On” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9dQik98GU4&list=RDY9dQik98GU4&start_radio=1

CONTACT: For general media inquiries – Scott Anderson, samusicworks@gmail.com, 315 406 5681;

For general venue inquiries - Susan Murphy, info@nighteaglecafe.org, 845-270-0441.

NIGHT EAGLE PRODUCTIONS WEBSITE: https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

John Gorka WEBSITE: https://www.johngorka.com/

ABOUT THE NIGHT EAGLE: The Night Eagle Cafe flies again! It’s been 16 years since doors opened to this venue’s storied history in Central New York where over 125 shows per year were presented from 1996 to 2008. The Night Eagle is back, again presented by Ken Millett plus co-director Susan Murphy, with a growing 2026-2027 season in its new home at the Savage Club and the Lansing Area Performance Hall, and in other area venues.