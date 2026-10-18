Johnson City Holiday Village
Johnson City Holiday Village
Johnson City Holiday Village & Annual Holiday Parade
Join us on Thursday, December 3rd, from 5–7 PM for Johnson City's new outdoor Holiday Village Market! Enjoy local artisans, vendors, delicious food, holiday activities, FREE hot cocoa, and FREE photo opportunities with Santa at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. Stay for Johnson City's annual Holiday Parade immediately following the festivities!
Come shop local, celebrate the season, and enjoy a festive evening with the Johnson City community!
Johnson City Holiday Village
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Johnson City Events Committee
johnsoncityparade@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
poodiacka1@gmail.com
Johnson City Holiday Village
46 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077275998
poodiacka1@gmail.com