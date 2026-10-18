Johnson City Holiday Village & Annual Holiday Parade

Join us on Thursday, December 3rd, from 5–7 PM for Johnson City's new outdoor Holiday Village Market! Enjoy local artisans, vendors, delicious food, holiday activities, FREE hot cocoa, and FREE photo opportunities with Santa at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. Stay for Johnson City's annual Holiday Parade immediately following the festivities!

Come shop local, celebrate the season, and enjoy a festive evening with the Johnson City community!