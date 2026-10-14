Kommuna Lux Concert: Benefit for Ukraine with Ukrainian Folk, jazz, klezmer and more!
Kommuna Lux Concert: Benefit for Ukraine with Ukrainian Folk, jazz, klezmer and more!
Experience the Magic!
Kommuna Lux (KL) is a high energy band from Odessa, Ukraine. They'll be playing a mix of klezmer music, big band, and Ukrainian folk songs. The band plays around the world; they absolutely thrilled the audience! Bring your dancing shoes!
Kommuna Lux is a non-profit organization whose profits support the people and soldiers of Ukraine including medical supplies, beds and equipment, as well as safety gear for the soldiers’ protection.
Due to heightened security concerns, we ask you to carry a photo id and we prohibit backpacks and other large bags.
Temple Concord Binghamton
Adults: $50, Children: $20
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kommuna Lux
coolhatrecords@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kommuna Lux
coolhatrecords@gmail.com
Temple Concord Binghamton
9 Riverside DriveBinghamton, New York 13905
(607) 723-7355
templeconcordaa@gmail.com