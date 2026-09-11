Ladies of Laughter Standup Comedy with Mia Jackson, Ellen Feeney & Helen Wildy
Ladies of Laughter Standup Comedy with Mia Jackson, Ellen Feeney & Helen Wildy
Ladies of Laughter® (LOL) is all about providing funny women the opportunity to showcase their unique styles of humor. This show features funny women Mia Jackson, Ellen Feeney, & Helen Wildy.
The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org