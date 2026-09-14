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Legacy Collective Conference

Legacy Collective Conference

The Legacy Collective Conference brings together leaders and changemakers for a day of leadership discussions, meaningful networking, keynote presentations, and connection. Join us October 15, 2026, at Tioga Downs Conference Center in Nichols, NY, for conversations and experiences designed to strengthen leadership, build relationships, and create lasting impact. Presented by Unity in Action: A D5 Initiative, Inc. and Be Inspired NJ.

Tioga Downs Conference Center
$100
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Unity in Action: A D5 Initiative, Inc. and Be Inspired NJ
(607) 205-8658
https://legacycollectiveconference.com/
Tioga Downs Conference Center
2384 W River Rd
Nichols, New York 13812