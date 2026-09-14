Legacy Collective Conference
Legacy Collective Conference
The Legacy Collective Conference brings together leaders and changemakers for a day of leadership discussions, meaningful networking, keynote presentations, and connection. Join us October 15, 2026, at Tioga Downs Conference Center in Nichols, NY, for conversations and experiences designed to strengthen leadership, build relationships, and create lasting impact. Presented by Unity in Action: A D5 Initiative, Inc. and Be Inspired NJ.
Tioga Downs Conference Center
100
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Unity in Action: A D5 Initiative, Inc. and Be Inspired NJ
(607) 205-8658
Tioga Downs Conference Center
2384 W River RdNichols, New York 13812