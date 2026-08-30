LOOKS Campaign Premiere - How Much Does a Face Decide Before Anyone Speaks

On 1 December 2026 the LOOKS campaign opens with a free online meeting, 18:00 to 20:00 CET (12:00 to 14:00 Eastern), open to anyone without registration.

LOOKS asks how much a face decides about a person's life before its owner has said a word, and it refuses both of the usual answers: that looks are everything, and that looks do not matter.

The project's factual foundation is oral health, and that is deliberate: the smile is where a face is most visibly judged and least publicly understood.

The meeting presents the project, its educational mission and the material it makes public. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section for readers with no medical background.

Produced by Pawel Lipka, whose earlier work includes animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room. https://looksphilosophy.com/education