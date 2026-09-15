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Mason Warrington Orchestra: An Afternoon with Jimmy Van Heusen

Mason Warrington Orchestra: An Afternoon with Jimmy Van Heusen

The Mason Warrington Orchestra returns to the Firehouse with a tribute to composer and songwriter Jimmy Van Heusen, who wrote the classics “All the Way,” “Come Fly With Me” and many more. Features vocalists Ralph Muro and Judy Giblin.

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org