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Medical Aid in Dying Is Now Legal in New York: Understanding the Law & Building Access

Medical Aid in Dying Is Now Legal in New York: Understanding the Law & Building Access

New York’s Medical Aid in Dying law took effect August 5, 2026. What does the new law mean for people facing the end of life, and what will it take to make this option accessible in our community?

Hear from speakers representing Compassion & Choices, a national organization advocating for medical aid in dying; End of Life Choices New York, which is working to implement the law; Hospicare; and Kendal, along with Myra Shulman, whose mother chose medical aid in dying in California. Together, they will discuss the new law, what is currently available, and how medical aid in dying can become part of compassionate end-of-life care.

Join us afterward for refreshments, drinks, and an opportunity to continue the conversation.

Kendal
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Kendal
2230 North Triphammer Road
Ithaca, New York 14850
6073423192
myrashulman@gmail.com