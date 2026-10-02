NY23 Democratic candidate open to Title IX review after Cornell University investigation called into question

A lawsuit against Cornell University over the alleged sexual assault of a student in 2024 is calling into question the university’s handling of the Title IX campus investigation.

Aaron Gies, the Democratic Party and Working Families Party candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional District (NY23), said he is not familiar with the details of the case.

The legal complaint was filed by a woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” who says that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple Chi Phi fraternity members.

The filing alleges that the Ivy League school opened a Title IX investigation in January 2025, leading to the fraternity’s temporary suspension and the submission of essays to the university by the alleged perpetrators.

Cornell has stated that a Title IX investigation was conducted over several months and included hearings in which faculty and staff heard evidence.

The university maintains that it conducted the investigation thoroughly and issued "a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions from Cornell."

Cornell said the fraternity chapter was closed and barred from campus.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News SUNY Corning Community College student Cat Kulcavage asked Gies to advocate for higher education opportunities in Washington, D.C.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday that the woman was “failed” by the university, the Tompkins County district attorney, and campus police. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said in a statement Friday “it has become clear that we were not provided the full picture by the University.”

Title IX is a federal civil rights law meant to protect students from sex-based discrimination and includes protections from sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Candidate Gies said he is open to reviewing Title IX as a federal law if he is elected in November.

“Cornell is not in the district, but you know this is going to be something that's going to affect us across New York State and it's obviously something people are talking about,” said Gies. “And if Title IX is called into question, then it is something that we would discuss in Congress.”

On Sept. 28, the Trump administration rescinded a portion of Title IX implemented in 2024 adding protections against discriminating against LGBTQ and pregnant students.

Gies was in the city of Corning this week for an in-person town hall event. It is one of many he is doing across the district to talk to voters leading up to the general elections.

The total expanse of NY23 is 6,458 square miles, according to census data from the American Community Survey (ACS). The district includes Tioga, Chemung, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and parts of Steuben, Schuyler, Erie and Niagara counties.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Corning town hall attendees included college students from SUNY Corning Community College.

College students in attendance asked him about access to higher education through financial aid in programs such as the state-administered college aid Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) and how to convince college-aged students to register to vote.

No attendees asked about the Cornell University case that has gripped the country since “Jane Doe” filed her lawsuit.

Gies told WSKG that Title IX law is “pretty good, but it’s only as good as local implementation.”

“Follow-through depends not just on the campus Title IX coordinator or on campus security but everyone who is a dorm supervisor, every faculty member, every staff member that has contact with students,” said Gies. “And indeed, like students, have to be aware that they have these mutual obligations to each other. They have to be continually reminded about things like positive consent and things about looking out for other people's safety.”

The congressional-hopeful faced scrutiny in June when reporting divulged that his brother-in-law Christopher Nathan White is a level 2 registered sex offender.

“Aaron Gies unequivocally condemns Mr. White’s crimes,” a campaign spokesperson told WKSK via email at the time. “Mr. White is not and has not been a part of this campaign.”

WSKG reached out to Gies’ opponent, two-term incumbent Republican Nick Langworthy for comment on the Cornell investigation and Title IX protections but did not hear back.

Gies will debate Langworthy on Elmira’s Nexstar Media Group’s television news station WETM on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.