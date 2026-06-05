Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff Concert

Catch Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff celebrating their new album release and kicking off summer registration for Winter Village Music Camp.

Winter Village Music is excited to present the high-energy bluegrass duo of Michael Daves and Jacob Jollif at the Community School of Music & Art's Martha Hamblin Hall (on CSMA's 3rd floor) to celebrate the release of their new recording, We Like Jim & Jesse!. The recording is a tribute to first-generation bluegrass legends Jim & Jesse and the Virginia Boys, Michael's debut album with mandolinist extraordinaire Jacob Jolliff, and the third release on Michael's new label, Wild Geranium Records. The duo is touring throughout the US and Europe during the spring and summer to share their music. We Like Jim & Jesse! is streaming everywhere, and CD/download is available on Bandcamp.

The concert is also the kickoff for Winter Village Music Camp's 2027 weekend registration, which begins on Father's and the first day of summer, June 21, 2026.

Naomi Sommers, Rick Manning and Dave Davies will be opening the show with a short set of music.