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Michael Sampson opening reception at The Gallery at South Hill Ithaca

Michael Sampson opening reception at The Gallery at South Hill Ithaca

Michael Sampson one person exhibit "Layering The Figure" opening reception at The Gallery at South Hill. Sampson's paintings and prints push the boundaries of historical figure drawing and its constraints while maintaining a reverence for figure drawing's legacy.

The Gallery at South Hill
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Gallery at South Hill
6072296076
sampson1969@yahoo.com
www.thegalleryatsouthhill.com

Artist Group Info

Michael Sampson
Sampson1969@yahoo.com
https://www.michaelsampsonartist.com
The Gallery at South Hill
950 Danby Rd. South Hill Business Campus
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072296076
denfieldgallery@gmail.com
www.thegalleryatsouthhill.com