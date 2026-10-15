Michael Sampson opening reception at The Gallery at South Hill Ithaca
Michael Sampson opening reception at The Gallery at South Hill Ithaca
Michael Sampson one person exhibit "Layering The Figure" opening reception at The Gallery at South Hill. Sampson's paintings and prints push the boundaries of historical figure drawing and its constraints while maintaining a reverence for figure drawing's legacy.
The Gallery at South Hill
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Gallery at South Hill
6072296076
sampson1969@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Michael Sampson
Sampson1969@yahoo.com
The Gallery at South Hill
950 Danby Rd. South Hill Business CampusIthaca, New York 14850
6072296076
denfieldgallery@gmail.com