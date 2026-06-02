Music and Mosaics- Caviar & Grits Concert

Join us for a free community concert, featuring Caviar & Grits, July 11th 6-8pm at the Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park. Bring a lawn chair and some friends for a night of great music. This project is made possible with funds from Statewide Community Regrant program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.