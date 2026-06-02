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Music and Mosaics- Caviar & Grits Concert

Music and Mosaics- Caviar & Grits Concert

Join us for a free community concert, featuring Caviar & Grits, July 11th 6-8pm at the Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park. Bring a lawn chair and some friends for a night of great music. This project is made possible with funds from Statewide Community Regrant program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Village of Newark Valley
607-642-8686
info@newarkvalleyvillage.com

Artist Group Info

Caviar & Grits
caviarandgritsband@gmail.com
caviarandgrits.com
Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park
44 Spring Street
Newark Valley, New York 13811-0398
6076428686
info@newarkvalleyvillage.com
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