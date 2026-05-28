Music BINGO
Music BINGO
Join us for a night of musical fun, BINGO games, and prizes! It works just like regular BINGO, except instead of letters and numbers, the host DJ plays 1-minute clips of popular songs, and guests mark the songs off on their cards. Popular music from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s will be featured. You can also sign up for the Summer Reading Program while you are here!
Newfield Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Newfield Public Library
198 Main StreetNewfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com