The NY Faerie Festival is a celebration of creativity and imagination! Set in a wooded glen next to a lovely stream, this all outdoor, rain or shine festival features live music on 5 different stages, storytellers, magicians, and chance encounters with fae folk like saytrs, mermaids, sprites, dryads, trolls and goblins. The Queen of Fae hosts a daily joust and we have 65 of the finest artisans and craftspeople showing their work. This is a small, family run festival that is sure to charm. And remember, it is not about what you believe...it is what you make-believe!