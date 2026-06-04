NY Faerie Festival
NY Faerie Festival
The NY Faerie Festival is a celebration of creativity and imagination! Set in a wooded glen next to a lovely stream, this all outdoor, rain or shine festival features live music on 5 different stages, storytellers, magicians, and chance encounters with fae folk like saytrs, mermaids, sprites, dryads, trolls and goblins. The Queen of Fae hosts a daily joust and we have 65 of the finest artisans and craftspeople showing their work. This is a small, family run festival that is sure to charm. And remember, it is not about what you believe...it is what you make-believe!
NY Faerie Festival
$1-$25 for a Day Pass
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Myth-Placed Productions, Inc.
6077980873
info@nyfaeriefestival.com
Artist Group Info
kthorpe99@hotmail.com
NY Faerie Festival
1295 Rt. 79Ouaquaga, New York 13787
607-798-0873
info@nyfaeriefestival.com