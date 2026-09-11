Old Mansplaining with Tom Briscoe

Comedian Tom Briscoe’s collection of hilarious slants and rants on being misunderstood, misinterpreted, and misread by the growing number of folks much younger than he is.

Topics include bad jobs, a good marriage, travel mishaps, raising daughters, empty nesting, doctors, ungracefully aging, unsolicited advice, living each day as a cautionary tale and more.

He has a Top 10 Dry Bar Comedy Special with nearly two million full episode views. Cuts from his comedy albums are in regular rotation on all the comedy satellite radio stations. His original sitcom script, “The Citiots”, earned an invite to be pitched at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

He is a regular at all top comedy venues nationwide and cruise lines worldwide. Ship travels have brought him to over 100 countries and his stories as to why only 86 will let him back in are side-splitting, audience favorites.