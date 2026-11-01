The Oxford Winter Farmers' Market happens the first Saturday of the month, November thru April. November 7th is Opening Day! It takes place at the Fellowship Hall of the United Church of Oxford located at 16 Fort Hill Park in Oxford, NY, with the entrance on Merchant Street across from the Oxford Middle School. The Hall will be filled with wonderful vendors, hot prepared food, live music and community! Every product straight from a local source and the skilled hands of your neighbors. SNAP is accepted for SNAP eligible items. There is also a special Seasonal Artisans' Market on November 28th from 10 am to 1 pm. And, we have an Online Marketplace which happens the first and third Saturdays, November thru April with a curbside pickup for your order on those Saturdays from 10 am to Noon. Find out more at oxfordfarmersmarket.org.