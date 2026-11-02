We're excited to announce our first pet supply drive to benefit our furry friends 🐶 at The Broome County Humane Society. The Foam It trolley will be at the the Tractor Supply Co. in November collecting supplies for homeless animals in our community. We're looking to collected pet related donations like food, toys, clothing, etc.

👇See details below👇

Event details:

📆Saturday, November 14th

🕞10AM - 2PM

📍Vestal Tractor Supply

Help us fill the trolley with donations to benefits pets in need🐾