RAILROADS OF THE SOUTHERN TIER
RAILROADS OF THE SOUTHERN TIER
Broome County was at the intersection of five railroads in the 19th and 20th centuries. Local historian Bill Tomic will share the stories of these famous railroads and the future of railroads in the U.S. Did you miss seeing the "Big Boy" train here this past June? Come see Bill's photos of that, too.
Phelps Mansion Museum
06:15 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Broome County Historical Society
(607) 778-3572
Artist Group Info
Bill Tomic
billtomic@gmail.com
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court StreetBinghamton, New York 13901
6077233931