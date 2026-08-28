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RAILROADS OF THE SOUTHERN TIER

RAILROADS OF THE SOUTHERN TIER

Broome County was at the intersection of five railroads in the 19th and 20th centuries. Local historian Bill Tomic will share the stories of these famous railroads and the future of railroads in the U.S. Did you miss seeing the "Big Boy" train here this past June? Come see Bill's photos of that, too.

Phelps Mansion Museum
06:15 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Broome County Historical Society
(607) 778-3572
https://www.broomehistory.org/

Artist Group Info

Bill Tomic
billtomic@gmail.com
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931