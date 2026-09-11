Real Love: Kenny and Dolly Tribute

Experience an evening with America’s favorite country duo! The Real Love: Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Tribute features Alan Turner and Laurie Lynn, who will take you on a musical journey through five decades of hits, just the way Kenny and Dolly did it. The magic of country music comes alive with two award-winning tribute artists who embody the charm, vocals and onstage chemistry of the original duo.

From classics like “Islands in the Stream” and “The Gambler” to “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” this show precisely captures the music that made Kenny and Dolly legends. Perfect for fans of all ages, it’s a night of music, memories and pure country gold. This show has wowed audiences across North America, so whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering these classic hits for the first time, the Real Love tribute show is sure to be a heartwarming experience, filled with songs that speak to love, life and memories that last forever.