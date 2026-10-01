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Reflections and Radiance - CVE Celebrates 50 years!

Reflections and Radiance - CVE Celebrates 50 years!

Under the direction of Sean Linfors, the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with music by Byrd, Lauridsen, Wyers, Duruflé, and Parker. In addition to a variety of a cappella pieces in Italian, Latin and English, the choir will sing some of Brahms' "Liebeslieder Waltzes" and Jonathan Dove's "Ring out, wild bells," accompanied by Emmett Scott. At the conclusion of the concert, CVE alums will join the group to commemorate this joyful occasion.

First Presbyterian Church Ithaca
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cayuga Vocal Ensemble
webmaster@cayuga-vocal.org
cayuga-vocal.org
First Presbyterian Church Ithaca
315 N Cayuga Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-2800
https://www.firstpresithaca.org/