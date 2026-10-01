Reflections and Radiance - CVE Celebrates 50 years!

Under the direction of Sean Linfors, the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with music by Byrd, Lauridsen, Wyers, Duruflé, and Parker. In addition to a variety of a cappella pieces in Italian, Latin and English, the choir will sing some of Brahms' "Liebeslieder Waltzes" and Jonathan Dove's "Ring out, wild bells," accompanied by Emmett Scott. At the conclusion of the concert, CVE alums will join the group to commemorate this joyful occasion.