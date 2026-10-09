Rosie, Jake Blount, Ben Gould, and Steve Selin at the South Hill Cider Community Concert Series

Special Guest Jake Blount will be joining the SHC house band this week!

Jake Blount is a world-renowned musician and ethnomusicologist. Blount lived in Ithaca for a bit while studying the endemic idiosyncratic fiddle-style that is the Ithaca style.

Also the 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize

“An incredible example of historically informed, beautifully played old-time music.” – Rhiannon Giddens.