Rosie, Jake Blount, Ben Gould, and Steve Selin at the South Hill Cider Community Concert Series
Rosie, Jake Blount, Ben Gould, and Steve Selin at the South Hill Cider Community Concert Series
Special Guest Jake Blount will be joining the SHC house band this week!
Jake Blount is a world-renowned musician and ethnomusicologist. Blount lived in Ithaca for a bit while studying the endemic idiosyncratic fiddle-style that is the Ithaca style.
Also the 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize
“An incredible example of historically informed, beautifully played old-time music.” – Rhiannon Giddens.
South Hill Cider
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
South Hill Cider
607-792-1097
info@southhillcider.com
Artist Group Info
Crow Greenspun
South Hill Cider
550 Sandbank Rd.Ithaca, New York 14850
6077921097
info@southhillcider.com